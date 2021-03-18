Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Buys Shares of 22,983 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Diageo makes up approximately 3.0% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,326,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $169.44. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $170.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

