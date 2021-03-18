Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.98.

Funko stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

