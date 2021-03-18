Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Cap of $16.52 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $2.97 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.82 or 0.00455305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00061832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00139273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.18 or 0.00643443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

