Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 11th total of 18,570,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

FUTU opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.76.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

