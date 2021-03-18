Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Cut to $230.30

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $2,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $9,873,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 740,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.