FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces GBX 1.49 Dividend

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TFW stock opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £391.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.26. FW Thorpe has a 52 week low of GBX 228.96 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.68). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 320.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

