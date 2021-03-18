General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Trian Fund Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,194,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 5.1% of Trian Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trian Fund Management L.P. owned 0.37% of General Electric worth $347,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE GE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,378,805. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

