Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEVO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

