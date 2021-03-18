GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NYSE GFL opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

