Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0088

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Giant token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $80,015.67 and approximately $19.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

