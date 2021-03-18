GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.43% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:GIK opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45. GigCapital3 has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

