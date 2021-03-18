Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve Sells 250,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04.

On Monday, December 21st, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $14,256,693.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $15,425,299.20.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $108.34 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $10,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.