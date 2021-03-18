Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post sales of $68.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.31 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $67.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $276.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.43 million to $281.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $318.38 million, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

GSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of GSL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $17.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

