Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 170.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Shares of GLOB opened at $218.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.30. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

