GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $236.35. 477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $275.25. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.60.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

