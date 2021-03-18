GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.20

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $389,942.31 and approximately $61.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00637550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034180 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

