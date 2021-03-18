GoldMint Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. GoldMint has a market cap of $385,843.59 and approximately $161.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00630536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00034026 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

