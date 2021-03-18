Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 37513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.99).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.28 million and a P/E ratio of -17.54.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.