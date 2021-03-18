Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $134.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. Analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.