GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoodRx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $37.42 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,280,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in GoodRx by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.