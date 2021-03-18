Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $12.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

GPMT opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 448,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

