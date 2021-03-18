Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $855.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and $855.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00349798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

