Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT Raised to $45.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.75 to $47.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

