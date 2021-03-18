Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 936,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTBIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

