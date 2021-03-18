Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 682 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

