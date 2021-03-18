Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 39 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $397.13. 229,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.75 and a 200 day moving average of $364.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

