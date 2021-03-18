Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 66.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 68,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 44.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jabil by 128.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 180,788 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Jabil by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock worth $4,168,234. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 10,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

