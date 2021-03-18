Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,408. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.