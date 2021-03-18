Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $235.56. 80,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

