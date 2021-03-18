Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $149.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average is $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

