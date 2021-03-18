Grid+ Market Capitalization Achieves $7.57 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $49,031.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00635476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033941 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io.

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

