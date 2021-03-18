Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,327 shares of company stock worth $17,364,072. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

