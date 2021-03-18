Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $132.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $41,029,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

