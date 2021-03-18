Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target upped by Stephens from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.11.

GPI stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

