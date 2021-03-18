GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Given Sell Rating at CLSA

CLSA reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. CLSA currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSX. TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $68.63.

GSX stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -243.86 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

