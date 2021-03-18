Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 11th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 24.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ HJLI opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.