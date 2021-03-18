Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 202,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

