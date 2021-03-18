Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$33.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.50.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$30.78 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.