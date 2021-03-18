HC Wainwright Lowers MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $21.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.