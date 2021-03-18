HC Wainwright Trims Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price to $6.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

