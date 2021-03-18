Head to Head Analysis: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $3.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank of Montreal pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 14.82% 10.69% 0.55% ING Groep 14.79% 4.92% 0.28%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of Montreal and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 2 7 0 2.60 ING Groep 1 2 7 1 2.73

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus price target of $94.19, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. ING Groep has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.90%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than ING Groep.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and ING Groep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $25.68 billion 2.25 $3.79 billion $5.73 15.57 ING Groep $20.51 billion 2.33 $4.37 billion $1.38 8.88

ING Groep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank of Montreal. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats ING Groep on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. It operates through approximately 1,400 bank branches and 4,800 automated banking machines in Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, secured and unsecured lending, and insurance products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, and overdraft services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.