Head-To-Head Contrast: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) vs. Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 3.39 $57.20 million $3.69 12.96 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Camden National and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.92%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Camden National beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

