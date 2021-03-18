Head to Head Review: Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvectra and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cerus has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A Cerus $74.65 million 14.33 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -12.47

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82%

Summary

Cerus beats Nuvectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

