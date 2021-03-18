Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 98,603 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 259,481.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,353,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after buying an additional 345,620 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

