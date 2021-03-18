Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 121,622 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 32,175.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,622 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $153.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

