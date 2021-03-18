Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 405.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,950 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.