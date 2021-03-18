Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $11.81 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 719,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 182.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

