Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $13.95 Million Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,951,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $154.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.