HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $437.50 million and approximately $99,622.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035960 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016407 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

