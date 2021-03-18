Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 1,456,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,603,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.